Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.80.

Facebook stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $642.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average is $197.20. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

