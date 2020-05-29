F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $16,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,290. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.