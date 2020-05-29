ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

ExlService stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 596.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

