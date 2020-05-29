Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Evolent Health worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 100,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 964,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.05 on Friday. Evolent Health Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $813.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

