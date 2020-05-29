EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.25.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,687 shares of company stock worth $8,564,301. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,753,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,843,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $228.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.66 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.