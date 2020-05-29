EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 36,480.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $966.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

