EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) Insider Purchases A$40,044.03 in Stock

EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) insider Kirstin Ferguson purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.58 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,044.03 ($28,400.02).
EML Payments stock opened at A$3.40 ($2.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.84. EML Payments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.70 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About EML Payments
