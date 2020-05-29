EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) Insider Purchases A$40,044.03 in Stock

EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) insider Kirstin Ferguson purchased 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.58 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,044.03 ($28,400.02).

EML Payments stock opened at A$3.40 ($2.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.84. EML Payments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.70 ($4.04). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

