Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Emcor Group worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Emcor Group stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

