Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $121.79 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 2579881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,794,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

