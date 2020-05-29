Elbit Systems Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $141.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

