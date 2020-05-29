EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.13

Media headlines about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a news sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $8.94 on Friday. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

