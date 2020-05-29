Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,870,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a PE ratio of -23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at $34,187,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $2,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,301 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

