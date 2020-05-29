DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price fell 8.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.38, 1,364,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,318,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DURECT by 111.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 15.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 254,654 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

