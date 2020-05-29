Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.13.

Dollar General stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $118.26 and a 12 month high of $189.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after buying an additional 976,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

