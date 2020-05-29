Desjardins Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $41.60 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

