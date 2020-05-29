CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $24,655,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,981,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

