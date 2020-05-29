Curtis C. Griffith Buys 3,000 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPFI stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPFI. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

