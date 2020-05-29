Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

News coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

