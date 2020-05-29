Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.79, 1,621,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,480,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Specifically, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

