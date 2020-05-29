Critical Comparison: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. Third Point Reinsurance (NASDAQ:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.74 $200.62 million $2.16 3.53 Palomar $113.30 million 16.00 $10.62 million $1.73 43.21

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% -8.55% -3.38% Palomar 28.53% 18.64% 10.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Third Point Reinsurance and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Palomar has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.99%. Given Palomar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Summary

Palomar beats Third Point Reinsurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

