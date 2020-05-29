Critical Analysis: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NYSE:SBRA)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 43.19% 8.14% 4.85% Sabra Health Care REIT 26.98% 5.42% 2.99%

This table compares Duke Realty and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 13.18 $428.97 million $1.44 24.19 Sabra Health Care REIT $661.74 million 4.25 $69.00 million $1.86 7.36

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duke Realty and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 7 0 2.58 Sabra Health Care REIT 1 3 4 0 2.38

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $36.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

