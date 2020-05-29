Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 2.26. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,039. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

