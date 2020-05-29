Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $170.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.