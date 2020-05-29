Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Covetrus by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 533,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 423,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 296,060 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

