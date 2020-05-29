Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Covetrus worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Covetrus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Covetrus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $26.58.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.