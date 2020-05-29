Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Coty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coty by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Coty stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

