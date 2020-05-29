Cooper Companies Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.36 Per Share (NYSE:COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical device company will earn $14.36 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.42.

Shares of COO stock opened at $316.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.59 and a 200 day moving average of $313.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

