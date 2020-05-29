Contrasting Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (NYSE:AOXY)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 32.71 $23.48 million $3.27 26.23 Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 8.23 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innovative Industrial Properties and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus target price of $107.30, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Industrial Properties and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Industrial Properties 53.76% 6.14% 4.40% Advanced Oxygen Technologies -270.90% -35.08% -15.76%

Risk and Volatility

Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

