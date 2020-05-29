Contrasting Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) and Advanced Info Service PCL (NASDAQ:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Info Service PCL and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frontier Communications 3 2 0 0 1.40

Frontier Communications has a consensus target price of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 392.31%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.26 $920.15 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.28

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67% Frontier Communications -72.91% -0.71% 0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

