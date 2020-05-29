Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of CGEN opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Compugen has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $896.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,149,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after buying an additional 325,528 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,975,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 283,993 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

