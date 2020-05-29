Comparing The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Hong Kong and China Gas and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 ARC Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80

ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.83%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A ARC Resources -48.33% 2.83% 1.71%

Volatility and Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.29 $889.05 million N/A N/A ARC Resources $792.18 million 1.87 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

