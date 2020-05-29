Comparing Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) & Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -155.39% -92.41% Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A -64.21% -57.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aimmune Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$248.50 million ($3.97) -4.28 Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A N/A -$81.03 million ($2.30) -16.37

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aimmune Therapeutics and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.64, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Aimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats Aimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company also engages in the research and development of AR201, a CODIT product candidate for the treatment of egg allergy in pediatric and young adult patients; and other CODIT product candidates targeting food allergies, such as cow's milk allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics; and clinical collaboration agreement with Regeneron Ireland Unlimited Company and Sanofi Biotechnology SAS to study AR101 with adjunctive dupilumab in peanut-allergic patients in a Phase II trial. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

