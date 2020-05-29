CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

CVLT opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.76.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

