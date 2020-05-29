Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Community Bank System by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBU opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

