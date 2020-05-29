Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus Home Bancshares (OTCMKTS:HOMB) Head-To-Head Survey

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Home Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 21.21% N/A N/A Home Bancshares 27.02% 11.82% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and Home Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60

Home Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Home Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Home Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.46 $5.02 million N/A N/A Home Bancshares $817.50 million 3.04 $289.54 million $1.73 8.69

Home Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Home Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Home Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Home Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Home Bancshares pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Home Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides Internet banking, mobile banking, voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 159 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

