Commerce Bank Takes $372,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $978,174. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

