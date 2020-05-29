Commerce Bank Sells 2,471 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

