Commerce Bank Sells 2,416 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

