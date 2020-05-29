Commerce Bank Sells 1,491 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

EWJ opened at $55.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

