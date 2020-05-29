Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

