Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 62.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA opened at $183.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

