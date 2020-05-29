Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,708,000 after buying an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

