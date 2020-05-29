Commerce Bank Purchases 2,023 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $13,749,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Zendesk news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $652,938.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 26,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $2,071,860.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $8,632,326. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.