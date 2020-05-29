Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

