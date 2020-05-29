Commerce Bank Makes New $369,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $2,270,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,161,455.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day moving average of $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.