Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,181,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

