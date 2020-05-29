Commerce Bank Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

