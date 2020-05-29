Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $157,232,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 195.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

