Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,368 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $54,551,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $43,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.