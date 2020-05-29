Commerce Bank Has $338,000 Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.79.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

